WASHINGTON D.C (WBAP/KLIF)–The Surgeon General released a report called “Facing Addiction in America,” where he draws attention to the nation’s growing dependence on alcohol and illicit drugs. In the report he identifies addiction as a health issue and estimates the number of people dependent on substances and the impact it has on the economy.

https://addiction.surgeongeneral.gov/

