DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) — Kids eager to play with their new toys often throw caution to the wind. Those new bikes, big wheels, skates and other moving toys can put kids in harms way. Every week fifty children are backed over by cars. Often a relative or close family friend is behind the wheel. AAA asks that parent reemphasize safety and be watchful.

