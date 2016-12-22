Gas prices up over busy travel week

COPPELL, Texas (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of country rose an average 3 cents per gallon this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average statewide price at the pump was $2.06 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices reached an average $2.26 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $1.99 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the most expensive gasoline statewide at $2.10 per gallon.

AAA experts say prices continue to rise amid market expectations of tighter availability following OPEC’s announced plans to cut oil production in 2017.

Association officials predict more than 8.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period that begins Friday and runs through Jan. 2.

