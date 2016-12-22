McKinney Reinvests in Itself

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF NEWS) — This fiscal year, the McKinney Community Development Corporation awarded more than $6 million dollars to various city groups, to help preserve and enhance the quality of life in McKinney. The money the MCDC gives comes from a half cent sales generated from local shopping and dining. The development corporation has existed for 20 years and has awarded more than $120 million dollars to city community, recreational, convention and tourist organizations.

