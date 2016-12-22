Mesquite is Working to Save Families

MESQUITE (WBAP/KLIF News) — Mesquite’s city council approved revisions to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The changes allows them to create a new homeless program. They will convert twelve existing vouchers to help families in danger of going homeless. To receive these vouchers, applicants must be referred by the Mesquite Independent School District and certified as homeless by the City’s Housing Division.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.