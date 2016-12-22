Spreading a little holiday cheer at Love Field

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Travelers at Dallas Love Field are being treated to some extra holiday cheer…

Between 10a – 3pm today, Southwest Airlines and the container store have teamed up to wrap passengers presents for free once they get past security. Melanie Graham with The Container Store says it’s really all about making holiday travel more pleasant. She says “people love it, they’re so surprised and shocked that we’re doing it for free…what better way to spread some holiday cheer”.

One passenger that landed in Dallas from Washington D.C. said it took a lot of stress off her plate. Graham says they expect to wrap several hundred gifts while they are there.