Fort Worth’s Leadership Address Officer Arrest Video

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF NEWS) –Fort Worth dignitaries including Congressman Marc Veasey, Mayor Betsy Price and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald spoke at a press conference following the release and reaction to a video showing a Fort Worth police officer violently arresting a woman who did not appear to be resisting.

Jacqueline Craig and two others were arrested following the incident. Craig called the police after a man allegedly grabbed and choked her seven year old son for littering and refusing to pick up it up.

In the video, you see her pleading with the officer to act against the man. While the officer, whose name has not been released asks why is it not “O.K.” to act on a child who has done something wrong.

Congressman Veasey said the officer was “condescending and his behavior escalated the situation.”

Chief Fitzgerald said he thought “he was rude and that his behavior was unbecoming and inconsistent with the standards of the Fort Worth Police Department.”

The officer has been placed on restricted duty. Fitzgerald said he has confidence in his internal investigators and that he will not expedite the case to silence a public outcry.

Speakers asked the public for patience while the investigation is under way. The mayor and police chief cited state laws that forbid the release of any video that includes a juvenile as to why the officer’s body camera footage has not been released.

