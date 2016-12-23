Massive Santa Claus Collection on Display at the Dallas Arboretum

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Arboretum will be home this Christmas to a massive collection of Santa Clauses.

The Claus Collection Santa Exhibit will be displayed at the DeGolyer House at the Dallas Arboretum.

Bonner Allen is with the Junior League of Dallas which is the main organizer.

“All different shapes, all different sizes, all different materials. You’ve got your hand-carved Santas from Russia and your needle-pointed Santas,” Allen said. “There are all different kinds of interpretations of Santa Claus.”

