Murder victim’s son arrested for killing him

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – The son of a Dallas murder victim has been arrested in Oklahoma. The body of 61 year old Glen Williams was discovered Saturday in his home near the intersection of Masters Drive and Bruton Road. His vehicle and some of his belongings were missing. About the same time that his body was found his son, Jeshur Robinson, was arrested near the state prison in McAlester, Oklahoma. Oklahoma authorities say he was covered in blood, and driving his father’s vehicle. They found his father’s missing property inside. Robinson has been arrested on murder, theft, and drug charges.