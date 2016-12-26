Family Violence during the Holidays

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) — Incidents of domestic violence rise during the holidays. For victims of family violence this time is particularly nerve wracking because it can add more weight to an already unstable situation. Holiday expectations, financial pressures and alcohol, add to what may be life threatening circumstances. If you know anyone that has or is experiencing family violence contact police.

