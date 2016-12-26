Inmate Dies after Fight with Authorities

WEATHERFORD (WBAP/KLIF NEWS) — An inmate at the parker county jail died saturday night. Jesse andrew debusk was found unresponsive in his cell moments after a fight with staff. While being escorted to his cell debusk refused to obey commands and became verbally and physically abusive.

After a while he calmed down and started to follow directions. His restraints were removed and staff exited his cell. Moments later officers noticed debusk was not moving. They re-entered his cell and began C-P-R and called for medical assistance.

Paramedics took debusk to weatherford regional medical center where he was pronounced dead. Because he died while in custody, parker county sheriff larry fowler turned the case over to the texas rangers for investigation.

Debusk was booked for outstanding warrants the day prior.

