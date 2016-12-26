Tornado Memorial Service in Rowlett Today

ROWLETT (WBAP/KLIF News) The City of Rowlett will remember last year’s tornado at a service planned for this afternoon. City leaders and residents are gathering at Schrade Bluebonnet Park at 4 pm. A design for a memorial sculpture will be unveiled there. On December 26th last year, more than one thousand homes and businesses in Rowlett were damaged in the tornado. The twister was a half a mile wide and cut a path more than 3 miles long. 23 people were injured and one person was killed.

