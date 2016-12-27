Fewer Texas Schools Failing

TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News) Some Texas school districts are putting out more successful students. The Texas Education Agency says the number of failing schools is dropping. Dallas went from 91 to 83, Fort Worth from 51 to 47 and Irving from 17 to 11, according to the Dallas Morning News. The report is from the Public Education Grant list that shows schools struggling on state tests. The results mean that more schools are not being rated as “needing improvement” and have more students who are scoring better on the STAAR test.

