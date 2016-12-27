Water Outage Hits Mineral Wells, City Providing Water

MINERAL WELLS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Almost 17,000 people are without water in Mineral Wells, about 45 miles west of Fort Worth, due to a break in a 24-inch water line early Monday.

The pipe is the city’s primary water supply and also provides water to several small communities nearby.

The outage forced restaurants and business to close and residents had to find ways of getting by without running water.

The city passed out bottled water to residents at the Center of Life on Southwest 5th Avenue around 6 p.m.

The city said it will pass out water again at 9 a.m. and noon at the center today.

Crews have been working all night to repair the pipe.

The city said it hopes to have the water partially if not completely restored today.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.