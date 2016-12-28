Dallas Police Arrest Couple Who Led Them On Chase, Rammed a Police Car

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – A man and a woman are in jail after leading Dallas police on a chase in a stolen car early Monday morning.

The black Dodge Charger had been reported stolen in a carjacking last week.

Investigators said the man had allegedly robbed a woman leaving a party at the Lakewood Apartments on Henderson near South Henderson and Columbia Avenue Tuesday night.

They said the man is a suspect in multiple robberies in the Dallas area.

Police said the robber saw a witness to the robbery, jumped into the car and took off.

An officer spotted the car near Beacon and Columbia Street and tried to pull it over.

Investigators said that’s when the driver reversed, allegedly rammed the officer’s car and sped away.

The couple eventually abandoned the car and, after a short search, were arrested by police.

The couple is facing numerous charges including assault on a public servant, carjacking and aggravated robbery.



