Fans Camped Out Overnight for Dallas Cowboys Playoff Tickets

ARLINGTON (WBAP & KLIF News) — Fans lined up outside of AT&T Stadium as early as 5:30 last night to get their hands on Dallas Cowboys playoff tickets, which went on sale at 10:00 this morning. As of 10:43 AM, those tickets have officially sold out.

The man who is in the front of the line was there for nearly 15 hours and says this year’s Cowboys team has his more excited than previous years.

“By the looks of it, Zeke [Elliott] and Dak [Prescott] weren’t playing when they said when they were drafted, ‘We’re here to win a Super Bowl,'” he said. “It looks like they’re keeping their word.”

The Cowboys (13-2) locked up home-field advantage in the NFC when the New York Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday, meaning they will host at least one playoff game on Saturday, January 14.

If they beat whoever their opponent is that day, they’ll host the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 22.

One reason this fan said he camped out so long is because this year’s team has him more energized than the 2007, 2009 and 2014 playoff teams. Each of those teams hosted one home playoff game and eventually lost in the NFC Divisional Round.

“They play like they’ve been doing this for so long,” the front-of-the-line fan said. “It’s like watching Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith all over again.”

Dallas will find out who they’ll play on January 14th after the wildcard games on January 7 and January 8.