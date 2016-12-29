Murder Warrant Issued in Marisol Espinosa Case

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas police have issued a murder warrant in the case of a woman whose body was found earlier this year.

Marisol Espinosa disappeared about this time last year.

Remains found were later identified as Espinosa in March.

Now, the Dallas Police Department has issued a murder warrant for Faustino Valdez, Espinosa’s ex boyfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

