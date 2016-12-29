Reward Offered to Help Solve Murder Near Dallas Zoo



DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a recent murder near the Dallas Zoo.

Tamika White was killed in a drive-by shooting while riding in a car December 5th, 2016.

Investigators believe it was someone White encountered shortly before her murder.

Police said she met the suspect at the City Inn Motel in Oak Cliff just before 3:00 a.m.

They said White got into the man’s car, got out and left the parking lot in another person’s car.

According to police, the suspect followed them and caught up to the car near South Marsalis Avenue and Winters Street and opened fire, killing White.

The suspect is a Hispanic man who was driving a grey, early-model Toyota Matrix with a sun roof.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000.00 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

