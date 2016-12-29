Sign Up to Help Dallas’ Stray Dog Problem

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) Dallas Animal Services needs your help. The agency has launched its new Foster DAWG program after rescuers started having trouble placing dogs they were pulling off the streets. Foster DAWG is a partnership between the City of Dallas and the Dallas Animal Welfare Group. The program is just for dogs with short term needs until they can be placed in permanent homes. Workers say fostered dogs do much better than in shelters and foster homes help with shelter overcrowding and keep many dogs from having to be put down. A report estimates about 9,000 dogs are loose just in southern Dallas – according to the Dallas Morning News. Click here for information on how you can foster a dog.

