The Future for Renters in DFW

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – New apartment construction is expected to reach its peak next year in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex.

Apartment data-collection firm Axiometrics forecasts new supply to reach its peak while job growth will remain steady.

That could mean some good news next year for renters according to Axiometrics Vice President of Analytics Jay Denton.

“They will not be seeing the same levels of increases that we’ve seen over the past few years,” Denton said. “Probably about a $30 or 3%, let’s say, in terms of how much their rent would go up next year.”

Landlords though could push for higher rent increases two to three years from now if new multi-family dwelling units slow and demand stays healthy.

