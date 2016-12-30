Dallas Mayor Calls for Criminal Investigation into Past Police and Fire Pension System Administration

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is calling on the Texas Rangers to conduct a criminal investigation into the past administration of the Dallas Police and Fire Pension System.

In a statement, Rawlings says, “I have come to believe the conduct in question may rise to the level of criminal offenses.”

Rawlings has spoken to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw to conduct the investigation. Rawlings also says he has been cooperating with the FBI.

This week, the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Board went back to monthly withdrawals for retirees as lump sum withdrawals were bleeding the system.

The fund is in jeopardy of insolvency by 2028.

