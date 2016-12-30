More Than 10,000 Expected for New Year’s Eve in Sundance Square

Ft. Worth (WBAP/KLIF News) – Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend Saturday night’s New Year’s Eve party in Sundance Square. This weekend will mark the fourth New Year’s Eve since Sundance Square Plaza opened in November of 2013.

About 7,500 people attended the first celebration in 2013.

“I’m hoping that what they see is the continually improving downtown of Fort Worth,” says Sundance Square Chief Executive Officer Johnny Campbell. “That’s really what we’re trying to show off.”

The organized party will not start until 10:30. Campbell hopes that will prompt more people to try a restaurant or shop at a store before the party starts.

“It is intended to be an end-of-evening celebration, where everyone can come together after enjoying a fantastic evening,” he says.

At 10:30, Hunter Sullivan and His Big Band will take the plaza’s stage. The band covers music from Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman and Frank Sinatra to the Beach Boys and Linda Ronstadt.

“This is going to be a great, elegant celebration,” Campbell says.

Ft. Worth police will increase patrols and direct traffic downtown. Parking is free, but the plaza will not allow pets, chairs or coolers.

