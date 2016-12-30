Weatherford Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Department Says Friendly Fire

WEATHERFORD (WBAP/KLIF News) – A Weatherford police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a traffic stop Thursday night.

The department said Officer Chris Bumpas, who is the department’s rookie of the year, was shot by a backup police officer who was trying to help him during a struggle with the suspect.

It happened at the Tequila Bar and Grill on Tin Top Road on I-20. Investigators said the suspect, who was in a car with another man and woman, had an outstanding warrant and Officer Bumpas called for backup.

Sergeant Jason Hayes said when the officers tried to arrest the suspect, he allegedly started beating Officer Bumpas with his flashlight. Hayes said the backup officer used a Tazer first, then pulled his gun.

“They continued to struggle and scuffle around and at some point the back up officer did shoot and it struck the suspect. It preliminary appears that Officer Bumpas, who was also struck in this incident, was struck by one of those rounds,” he said.

Hayes said Bumpas took a bullet through his gun belt into the abdomen area. He said he underwent surgery at John Peter Smith Hospital Friday morning and is expected to recover.

“They have been able to get all of that out and he’s doing well at this time. He appears to be recovering at a rate that we believe he will be fine. He’s in good spirits and he’s in good shape,” said Hayes.

Hayes said the suspect is said to be in guarded condition at the hospital. The officer that fired his weapon has been placed on routine administrative leave.

Copyright 2016. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.