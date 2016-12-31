Dallas Police looking for a “person of interest” in a recent killing

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) –

On December 21, 2016, Rogelio Mulato a L/M/45 was found murdered on the side of the road at the 3200 block of Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. The Dallas Police Homicide Unit would like to contact person of Interest Rolando Garcia regarding this investigation. If anyone has information concerning this case or Rolando Garcia’s location, please call the Dallas Police Department Homicide Detective D. Wilkins #5945 at 214-605-7440

CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.