Dallas County Swears In New District Attorney

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – In a historic ceremony on Monday January 2nd, Dallas County will swear in the county’s first African American female District Attorney.

The honorable Faith Johnson was appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in December 2016 to serve as Dallas County District Attorney until December 2018. Johnson will have approximately 350 prosecutors and investigators, who will serve under her administration.

Assistant District Attorney Messina Madison’s last day was Friday, December 30th. Madison ran the office during Susan Hawk’s cyclical battles with mental illness.

(Copyright 2017 WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.)