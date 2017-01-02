First Trial Set in May 2015 Waco Biker Shootout

WACO (WBAP/KLIF News) The first trial over the Waco biker shootout will happen nearly two years after the incident. More than 150 people are accused in the shooting and set to stand trial. Nine people died and nearly two dozen others were hurt in the May 2015 shootout at a Twin Peaks restaurant. The fight happened during a meeting between two rival biker clubs: the Banditos and the Cossacks. The first trial is set for 7 bikers on April 17th with more to follow in June, according to the Dallas Morning News. The district attorney’s office stands behind officers’ use of force that day because testimony shows some bikers opened fire on police.

