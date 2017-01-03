Amon Carter Museum Receives $20 Million Endowment

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – The Amon Carter Museum of American Art has been given a $20-million endowment from the Walton Family Foundation.

Museum Executive Director Andrew Walker says they already have plans for the money which will arrive over a five year period.

“It’s meant to be directed to our outreach into the community through our educational programs along the lifelong learning model that we have as well as to develop exhibitions,” Walker said.

The money is honoring the longtime museum President of the Board Ruth Carter Stevenson, Amon Carter’s daughter.

The Walton Family Foundation is known for focusing on education.

