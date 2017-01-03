Body of Missing Boy Found in Lake Tawakoni, Search Resumes for Father

HUNT COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF News) – Rescuers found the body of a missing five-year-old and will resume the search for his father in Lake Tawakoni in Hunt County this morning.

The pair were reported missing after they didn’t return home from a duck hunting trip on the lake Monday.

They were last seen departing from the Caddo Landing area near Boles Home around 5 a.m.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Captain Steve Stapleton said two of his game wardens found the child’s body last night and will have to battle some rough weather during today’s search.

“Lake Tawakoni is a big lake and where we are going to be is very rough. It’s a stumpy area but it’s also subject to high winds. The winds today is fixing to get up and just scream out of the North at about 25 miles an hour,” he said.

Stapleton said the department believes that the boat the two were in got caught up in yesterday’s storms.

He said the tragedy is a grim reminder of why it’s so important to be extra cautious while out on the lake.

“Even if you’re a great swimmer you need to have a life jacket on. Second thing is that you have to be mindful of the weather because Lake Tawakoni is very unforgiving. Past that, make a float plan and let somebody know where you’re going,” said Stapleton.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

