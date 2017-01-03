Commission Issues Recommendations to Prevent “Tent Cities”

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Dallas Housing Committee has received a report on how the city may be able to prevent homeless camps from building under overpasses. Last year, Dallas cleared camps under I-45, near I-30, and along I-30, east of downtown.

The Dallas Commission on Homelessness says the city should increase outreach and support services. The commission says the city should also work with organizations to add shelter capacity.

“Use those entities to serve as the drivers for the homeless concerns,” says Bernadette Mitchell, the director of Housing and Community Services.

The recommendations also include more supportive housing, which offers affordable housing to people with special needs.

“It was quite simple, in my opinion, some of the solutions, but how do we get there? How do we move forward?” says Councilwoman Tiffinni Young.

While Dallas has cleared some homeless camps, some continue to sleep outside. At I-30 and Buckner Boulevard in East Dallas, several people were staying in tents under an overpass.

One man says he does not believe Dallas is trying to help the homeless, saying the city has cracked down on panhandling.

“We try to get out there and make some money, but we get the police out here chasing us,” he says. “The police have more to do than messing with a guy on a street corner.”

