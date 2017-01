DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – The woman who ran the North Texas Food Bank for nearly 20 years died on Monday.

Jan Pruitt was diagnosed with cancer last year.

She stepped down in December. She had been president and CEO of the food bank since 1997.

Pruitt is survived by her husband, four grown children and four grandchildren.

