George W. Bush to Attend Trump Inauguration

DALLAS (AP) – Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony later this month.

Bush’s office said in a statement Tuesday that they’ll be attending the Jan. 20 inauguration. The statement said they’re “pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power – a hallmark of American democracy – and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President (Mike) Pence.”

Neither George W. Bush nor Laura Bush voted for Trump, who was the Republican nominee. Bush spokesman Freddy Ford has said they selected “none of the above” when voting for president.

The day after Election Day, Bush said in a statement that he’d called Trump to wish him and his family “our very best as they take on an awesome responsibility.”

