McKinney Realtor Seeks to Build Tiny Home Community

McKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF News) – A McKinney realtor is working with a local recovery center to build tiny homes for formerly incarcerated women.

Matt Hilton told WFAA-TV that the tiny home community would give these women, many who have struggled with addiction, a place to go and offer a one-year treatment program.

“We are determined if we don’t find someone to donate the land, then we’re going to raise the money,” said Hilton.

Hilton’s initial goal is to build 24 tiny homes in an unincorporated part of the county.

