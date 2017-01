WASHINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News) Members of the 115th Congress will be sworn in at noon today in Washington. Representative Pete Sessions is one of them and says first on the list for Republicans is a plan to repeal Obama’s health care law. Sessions says he has a plan to replace it by giving every citizen a health care tax credit. President Obama delivers his farewell address a week from today.

