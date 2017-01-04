Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting in Allen

ALLEN (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Texas Rangers are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Allen that killed a man from Plano.

Police were called to check on a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of S. Jupiter Road on New Year’s Day.

When officers got there, they said Mark Guirguis tried to back over one of them. Officers fired, killing Guirguis.

Jessica Davis, who was a passenger, was wounded.

Police said Guirguis had a warrant out of Dallas County and the truck he was driving had been reported stolen.

Family members questioned why Allen PD waited 48 hours to announce the shooting and put out the information in a press release.

