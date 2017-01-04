Fair Park Music Venue Changes Names, Again

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – It has been called the Coca-Cola Starplex, Smirnoff Music Center, Superpages.com Center, and Gexa Energy Pavilion.

The popular music venue at Fair Park is changing names again. The partially covered amphitheater is reverting back to “Starplex Pavilion.”

There’s a Twitter account for the renamed venue (@StarplexDallas), but nothing has been tweeted.

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers announced they will be playing at Starplex this summer.

The Dallas Morning News reported Live Nation, which bills itself as the “global leader for live entertainment,” has renewed the lease on Starplex through 2028, and a major renovation is in the works.

