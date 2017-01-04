GoFundMe Campaign Set Up for the Family of Father and Son who Drowned in Lake Tawakoni

QUINLAN (WBAP/KLIF News) – A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a father and son who died after their boat capsized on Lake Tawakoni in Hunt County, about 50 miles east of Dallas, on Monday.

The money will be used to help pay for the funeral expenses of 26-year-old Corey Saunders and his 5-year-old son Nathan Saunders. Both were from Quinlan.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Captain Steve Stapleton said the pair were duck hunting in a small boat when a storm blew in and most likely caused the accident.

He said the family’s dog, who was on the boat and swam to shore after the accident, helped them find Nathan Saunders late Monday evening.

“They got close to where the boat accident occurred. That dog, oddly enough, from the other side of the shore started alerting and barking and running in and out of the water. My game wardens have been around enough dogs to know that that was a clue,” said Stapleton.

Rescuers found the body of Corey Sounders Tuesday morning. Authorities said neither one was wearing a life jacket.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the two to drown.

