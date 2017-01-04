Hiring Dallas Officers Will be a Difficult Task

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) A plan to hire more than 450 Dallas police officers will be very difficult, according to city manager A.C. Gonzalez. Officers have been leaving the city’s force in droves, by either quitting or retiring. About 100 have left in just the past three months, according to the Dallas Morning News. The department wants to have 3,500 on the streets but is currently well below that number at about 3,200. The city spent more than twice what it planned to last year on overtime, but it offset that cost by saving money in pensions and salaries, in part due to a failed measure to save the pension system. The city also says that recruitment has not turned out the numbers it hoped for.

