DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – An inmate in the Dallas County Jail died after getting into a fight with his cellmate.

New charges are expected to be filed against Patrick Martin in Javier Leal’s death.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Martin had been booked into the jail by DART police on assault charges.

Leal was in jail on an unlawful restraint charge. A woman told police he forced her into a room and threatened to burn her alive.

