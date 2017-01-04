NTSB Preparing Report on Deadly Plane Crash in McKinney

McKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF News) – Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into the communication between the pilots in a fatal plane crash in McKinney.

Three people died in the mid-air crash on New Year’s Eve.

The NTSB may have a preliminary report on the crash next week.

The wreckage from both planes has been taken to a secure location for further analysis.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Gregory Barber and his son, Tim, both from Farmersville, died in the crash.

Robert Navar, from Frisco, was also killed.

