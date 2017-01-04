Rex Tillerson Leaves Exxon Mobile Ahead of Confirmation Hearings

(WBAP/KLIF) – President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the State Department has taken a major step toward getting confirmed by the senate next week.

Rex Tillerson is parting ways from Exxon Mobile with a $180-million retirement package.

SMU Political Science Professor Dr. Cal Jillson says he believes most of Mr. Trump’s cabinet nominees will be confirmed.

“He will be moving in the direction of putting his assets in a blind trust under someone else’s management,” Dr. Jillson said.

Tillerson is among several being looked at to be confirmed next week.

(Copyright 2017, WBAP/KLIF. All Rights Reserved.)