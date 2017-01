QUINLAN (WBAP/KLIF News) – The father and son who drowned while duck hunting on Lake Tawakoni will be remembered at a candlelight vigil on Thursday night.

Corey Saunders and his son, Nathan, died after their boat capsized during Monday’s storms.

The vigil is being held in the Ford High School parking lot in Quinlan at 7:00 p.m.

