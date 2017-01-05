DART Plans Subway

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) The Big D may soon feel a bit more like the Big Apple. DART says it is planning a subway to run underneath downtown. Right now, most of the DART light rail system is at street grade, on the same level as the roadway, or above ground on overhead rail lines. Last fall, DART officials voted to start plans for the subway as well as to expand service north to Plano and Addison, which have been waiting for rail service for years. Some critics claimed the authority couldn’t afford both projects but city leaders praised the move. That expansion will happen along tracks that used to carry freight trains on the historic Cotton Belt rail line. Two meetings discussing DART’s plans are open to the public at noon and 6:30pm on January 19th at DART’s headquarters in Dallas.

