(WBAP/KLIF) – Two people are dead after a plane which took off from McKinney, headed for North Carolina, crashed in Arkansas.

The Federal Aviation Administration had called for a search after the plane was no longer in contact with ground control.

The plane crashed near Gurdon, Arkansas after leaving North Texas.

WFAA-TV reports the Cessna 400 single-engine aircraft was headed to Franklin, North Carolina and reported engine trouble.