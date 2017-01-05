Sen. Cruz Wants Term Limits

WASHINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz has introduced a measure that would set term limits on members of Congress.

Cruz is working with a Republican representative from Florida.

Their amendment would limit senators to two, six year terms and representatives to three, two year terms.

Cruz put out a statement saying it’s “well past time to put an end to cronyism.”

He said Washington has become the graveyard of good intentions.

Even if the idea wins Congressional support, two-thirds of states would have to approve the amendment.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.