Dallas Church Hit by Vandals, Church Officials Suspect Hate Crime

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Cathedral of Hope Interfaith Peace Chapel was hit by vandals this week.

Dr. Neil Cazares-Thomas said the church was shocked when they discovered what looked like kiddie porn had been spray painted on the church’s chapel.

He said his recent appearance on a Conservative talk show where the host attempted to link the L-G-B-T community with pedophilia may have motivated the vandals.

“I think that somebody who was listening to the show had something to say came and made their feelings known on our building,” said Cazares-Thomas.

Although the church does have surveillance cameras, they were unable to capture a clear picture of the suspect.

“It’s evident from looking at the CCTV that the motion cameras did not pick up all of the image because they were wearing dark clothes and using black spray paint,” said Cazares-Thomas.

Although they may not have an image of the suspect, Cazares-Thomas said someone’s name and phone number had been written next to the graffiti. The church is working with the Dallas Police Department to find the culprit behind the crime.

He said the that church will use this incident to shine a light on tolerance and the true realities of pedophilia, human trafficking and child exploitation.

“There’s a lot of division right now and differences in theologies are being used to separate people. I think we can use this as an opportunity to say hey listen its time for us to begin to heal our nation and find a way that we can work together, ” he said.

Cazares-Thomas said the church right has temporarily covered the graffiti on the building but the chapel will have to eventually be repainted.



Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.