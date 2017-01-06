DFW Flight Among Last to Leave Fort Lauderdale

DFW Airport (WBAP/KLIF News) – A flight to DFW was among the last to leave Fort Lauderdale before a gunman there killed five people.

“It was just very scary,” one woman on flight 1302 said as she waited for her bag. “We actually have friends who are probably stuck there because their flights were later than ours.”

Flight 1302 landed at DFW around 2:15 Friday afternoon. The flight left Fort Lauderdale on time but was delayed by weather at DFW.

As the plane arrived at the gate, passengers say they learned about the shooting when they turned their phones on.

“Everybody, all of a sudden was getting these messages and we were saying, ‘What was going on?’ and ‘Thank God we got out of there,'” another passenger said.

Passengers say they started seeing text messages and missed calls from family and friends who were checking to see if they were okay.

