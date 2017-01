GARLAND (WBAP/KLIF News) – An apartment complex in Garland caught fire on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Bay Island Apartments around 7:00 a.m.

Units were safely evacuated and there have been no reports of injuries.

A man who lived in the area said on social media that firefighters were packing up around 8:30 a.m.

