SMU Speak Out Against Trump’s AG Pick

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – Five law professors at Southern Methodist University have joined more than 1300 legal academics nationwide in urging the senate to reject President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Attorney General.

Critics argued that Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions has a history of making racist comments.

They also criticized what they’re calling his misguided prosecution of three civil rights activists for voter fraud in 1985.

Sessions’ confirmation hearings in the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.