Warming Stations Open in Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – People in Dallas can warm up at any Parks and Recreation facility or Library during normal business hours on Friday.

Managers at the warming centers will talk with folks to determine if they need shelter overnight.

“If there is an overwhelming need to open up an overnight shelter, the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management will work closely with Parks and Recreation and American Red Cross staff to identify a recreation center location and staff it,” the city said in a press release.

Several shelters including Union Gospel Mission, Salvation Army and Austin Street are also opening up additional space.

Dallas has 43 recreation centers and 29 libraries located throughout the city.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017. WBAP/KLIF News. All Rights Reserved.