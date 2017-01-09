Dallas Middle School Relocated After Mold Problems

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News) – The Dallas County Schools, the bus company for DISD, has added two more buses to its Zumwalt Middle School route to transfer the influx of students who will start taking classes at a new campus on Tuesday.

The Zumwalt students will attend New Tech High School while the mold issue on their campus is being taken care of.

The district said the Zumwalt pick up location is at 8:00 a.m. at the flagpole on the east side of campus off of Veteran’s Drive.

The buses will run to and from campuses as needed.

DCS held two practice runs on Monday morning.

